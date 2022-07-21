Waterbury police investigating overnight deadly shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight in the Brass City.

According to police, officers were called to 173 Willow ST on a complaint of shots fired.

Officers located evidence of shots fired and a male victim who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as an 18 year old man from Waterbury. The victim was pronounced as deceased on scene by ambulance personnel 12:15 a.m.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

