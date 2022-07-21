Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Waterbury police investigating overnight deadly shooting

Waterbury Police Generic
Waterbury Police Generic(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight in the Brass City.

According to police, officers were called to 173 Willow ST on a complaint of shots fired.

Officers located evidence of shots fired and a male victim who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as an 18 year old man from Waterbury. The victim was pronounced as deceased on scene by ambulance personnel 12:15 a.m.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monkeypox
New Haven officials discuss city’s first case of monkeypox
An Early Warning Weather Alert continued on July 21.
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous heat, humidity continues today
WFSB File
Carjacking, shooting under investigation in Hamden
Monkeypox news conference in New Haven
NEWS CONFERENCE: New Haven officials talk about city's first case of monkeypox