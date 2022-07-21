Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Wolcott police searching for man who assaulted woman and stole her vehicle

Wolcott police are searching for a man who assaulted an elderly woman in her garage and stole...
Wolcott police are searching for a man who assaulted an elderly woman in her garage and stole her vehicle.(Wolcott Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Wolcott police are searching for a man who assaulted an elderly woman in her garage and stole her vehicle.

Police said it happened Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m.

The man pushed the woman down in her garage, took her keys and stole her 2022 Chevy Trailblazer, said police.

Police said the vehicle was found shortly after in Waterbury.

The woman was not injured in the incident, said police.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the Wolcott Police Detective Bureau at 203-879-1414.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police continue to investigate teen's murder in Shelton
Police: 3 juveniles arrested in fight that led up to stabbing death of Fairfield Prep student
Today in History - opioid money for CT - WFSB
TODAY IN HISTORY: The opioid crisis, Spicer's resignation, Manchester murder
Thursday storms - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for entire state through 8PM
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast