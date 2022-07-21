Wolcott police searching for man who assaulted woman and stole her vehicle

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Wolcott police are searching for a man who assaulted an elderly woman in her garage and stole her vehicle.

Police said it happened Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m.

The man pushed the woman down in her garage, took her keys and stole her 2022 Chevy Trailblazer, said police.

Police said the vehicle was found shortly after in Waterbury.

The woman was not injured in the incident, said police.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the Wolcott Police Detective Bureau at 203-879-1414.

