Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on I-91 north in Middletown

State police said a crash involving multiple vehicles closed I-91 north in Middletown the...
State police said a crash involving multiple vehicles closed I-91 north in Middletown the afternoon of July 22.(CT DOT)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A crash briefly closed Interstate 91 northbound in Middletown on Friday afternoon.

Traffic was moving again as of 1:30 p.m., but it was down to one lane.

According to state police, the crash happened at exit 20.

Three miles of backup were reported by the Department of Transportation.

Multiple vehicles were said to have been involved in the crash.

Troopers asked drivers to seek alternate routes.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

