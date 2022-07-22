Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on I-91 north in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A crash briefly closed Interstate 91 northbound in Middletown on Friday afternoon.

Traffic was moving again as of 1:30 p.m., but it was down to one lane.

According to state police, the crash happened at exit 20.

Three miles of backup were reported by the Department of Transportation.

Multiple vehicles were said to have been involved in the crash.

Troopers asked drivers to seek alternate routes.

