CT Water requests water conservation in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook, and Westbrook

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This afternoon Connecticut Water requested 15% water conservation in the shoreline communities of Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook.

No other Connecticut Water communities are included in the request, according to CT Water.

This message was delivered to customers from CT water by email and phone call in the target area.

This is a message from Connecticut Water. You are receiving this message because you are a customer of our water system that serves Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook.

Due to worsening drought conditions, we are asking you to voluntarily reduce water usage by 15%. Your water system is quickly approaching a drought watch, the second of four levels in our drought response plan.

By reducing water usage, you will help extend available water supplies to meet essential public health and safety needs.

Some things you can do to conserve water:

· Stop watering lawns

· Shutoff automatic irrigation systems

· Fix leaking fixtures

· Minimize all other unnecessary outdoor water use

· Cover swimming pools to reduce evaporation

· Take shorter showers

· Flush the toilet less often

Once again, this is a request for a voluntary 15% reduction in water usage by all customers. if usage is not reduced or we do not receive much need rain – more stringent measures will need to be taken.

For more information and conservation ideas, please go to our website at www.ctwater.com/conservation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.