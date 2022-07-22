CT’s senators push for more family planning funding in wake of Roe v. Wade decision

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s senators are demanding action from their colleagues when it comes protecting access to birth control.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy said they want the Senate to pass a bill that would fund and protect a Title X family planning program.

The senators scheduled a joint press conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford Friday morning to make their argument.

Murphy and Blumenthal co-sponsored the “Expanding Access to Family Planning Act.”

If passed, it would provide $500 million in mandatory funding for Title X services for the next 10 years.

It would also help build out infrastructure for health clinics and require that pregnancy counseling include information about all a person’s options, including foster care, adoption and abortion.

The senators claimed that more than 40,000 people in Connecticut benefit from family planning services through Title X.

The reason for their push came in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. With the federal protections for abortion now rolled back, Democrats consider the right to birth control as newly vulnerable.

“Now, those of us who’ve been in Congress for a while can tell you that they have been against contraception, family planning, [and] birth control the entire time,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, House speaker and Democrat. “They use the word abortion to be sort of a dividing term, but we have not been able to get them to support family planning, contraception, birth control. This is their moment.”

The senators will make their push for their bill’s passage at 11:45 a.m. on Friday.

