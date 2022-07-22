Great Day CT
Deep River man who pushed boy off bike charged in separate incident

Man who pushed boy off bike faces new charges
By Dylan Fearon and Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A Deep River man who shoved an 11-year-old boy off his bike was back in court on new charges.

James Chapman is now being accused of threatening his girlfriend’s parents.

Chapman had been released on the first incident, when he allegedly pushed the child off his bike.

But two weeks after that, he’s now being accused of threatening to shove an elderly man’s head into the ground.

James Chapman’s attorney is doing the talking as the 48-year-old stays silent.

Chapman got in this blue SUV and headed off to a court-ordered treatment facility.

“It’s wrong and as a mother I’d be looking for the man myself to find out what happened,” said Dorothy DeMichael of Deep River.

Chapman was supposed to be in court Friday on an assault charge, after being accused of shoving an 11-year-old off his bike in Deep River.

It was all caught on video by the boy’s friend.

In between this and Friday’s court appearance, Chapman was charged again in a separate incident.

He is now being accused of threatening his girlfriend’s elderly parents, inside a Deep River apartment complex.

State police said one parent uses a cane and the other uses a wheelchair.

They said Chapman allegedly threatened to shove one of the parent’s heads into the ground.

Chapman turned himself in on Wednesday.

He was charged with threatening and breach of peace.

Despite these alleged incidents, Dorothy feels the town is getting a rap.

“He’s made some bad choices. it happens but it doesn’t have anything to do with the town or the people here,” she said.

Chapman’s bail was set at $2,500 on the latest charges.

Officials said Chapman paid 10-percent and was released. He is now headed to the treatment facility.

