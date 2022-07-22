Great Day CT
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Heat advisory re-issued for the entire state for this weekend

Meteorologist Melissa Cole said a heat advisory returns for the weekend. Here is her Friday morning forecast.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A heat advisory was put back in place for Connecticut on Saturday and Sunday.

Channel 3 reissued an Early Warning Weather Alert for both weekend days.

“Not [Friday],” said meteorologist Melissa Cole. “We’re talking about hot temperatures, but not quite as humid [as the upcoming weekend].”

Temperatures on Friday were still expected to be in the 90s, which would extend a heat wave that began on Tuesday.

Saturday and particularly Sunday, the humidity is expected to crank back up to oppressive levels.

“Heat index values could be up to 95 to 105 [degrees],” Cole said. “Pretty similar to the feel that we had in the air on [Thursday].”

Cole expected the higher heat index values to come on Sunday. That also meant that the heat wave would run at least through the weekend.

A list of cooling centers and splash pads can be found here.

However, 90 degrees on Monday was not out of the question. It would depend on the movement of a cold front.

“Monday we could also get to 90 if the front is a little slower than anticipated,” Cole explained. “That would make it day 7 [of the heat wave].”

However, she noted that there were indications that temps would drop into the 80s next week.

The front brings a chance for rain and storms.

“By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re forecasting dry weather with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s,” Cole said. “That will feel refreshing!”

Read the complete weather technical discussion here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

