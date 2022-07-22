FAMILY FRIDAY: Vernon carnival, South Windsor Paws in the Park, Ellington Blueberry Festival

(WFSB) - It’s been a scorcher of a week, but the weekend events are just heating up.

Here’s Family Friday for the weekend of July 22-24.

First up, a great way to celebrate summer is at a local carnival, and Vernon knows how to throw a party.

Its annual summer days carnival is now in its 14th year.

It kicked off back on Wednesday but lasts through Saturday.

It’s got all the must-haves for a carnival -- rides, games, food and even the opportunity to give back to local charities.

It opens back up Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. right on Vernon’s Hartford Turnpike.

Up next, bring the dogs and bring the kids to South Windsor’s 17th annual Paws in the Park.

Saturday is going to the dogs at the fairgrounds on Brookfield Street.

There’s plenty of things to do for both furry friends and kids of all ages.

There will be contests, magic, moonbounces, vendors, food trucks, and if that’s not enough, some superheroes fly in for dinner.

The free event benefits several animal-related organizations.

Finally, there’s an event will have people feeling blue, but in the best way.

The Blueberry Festival is this weekend at the Ellington Farmers Market.

From 9 a.m. to noon at Arbor Park, the market is celebrating all things blueberry.

Jams, sauces and baked good will all be on hand, plus live music.

So, bring a chair and relax under the trees for the afternoon.

And for an honorable mention this week, if you’re looking for an awesome show, there’s the world premiere of Anne of Green Gables, a new musical underway at Goodspeed.

Fall in love with the spirited redhead from the classic novel.

Tickets are on sale now.

