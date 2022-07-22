Gov. Lamont announces enactment of Connecticut Clean Air Act

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A law that expands Connecticut’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality is officially on the books.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference in New Haven on Friday morning to announce the enactment of the Connecticut Clean Air Act.

Lamont said that notably, the new law includes his proposal to permit the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to adopt California’s emissions standards for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, which have already been adopted in several neighboring states, including Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey.

It ensures that manufacturers are producing cleaner vehicles and offering them for sale in Connecticut.

In addition, the law establishes several new programs and incentives concerning electric vehicle use and improving air quality by reducing transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.