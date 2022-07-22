Hartford’s first food truck park opens Friday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford’s first ever food truck park is set to open Friday.

Rebeca Quach took a few minutes out of her crazy schedule to show Eyewitness News around her brand-new business.

Rebeca and her husband Quan will officially open Westside Square Food Truck Park at 4 p.m.

“We are excited finally it’s here we just wanted to get going,” said Rebeca. “Have everyone see what we’ve been working on for such a long time.”

This dream is two years in the making.

The Quachs transformed this once vacant lot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford’s west end into something special.

Quan built most of the furniture by hand out of recycled materials, but the real attraction will be the food.

“It is a win-win for everyone, small businesses, everyone, especially the foodies you want to try different foods this is the place to be,” Rebeca said.

Perhaps the coolest thing about this new business is that the trucks will change every single day so you never know exactly what you’ll get when you show up.

“I like to rotate them to give a lot of diversity to get a different type of food, when a family comes dad wants something else, dad wants something else. little more of a selection,” said Quan.

West Side Square’s front stage will have live music from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday night.

A Brazilian truck, a Guyanese truck and a traditional truck will arrive around 4 p.m.

