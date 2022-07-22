Little leaguers staying cool and hydrated in championship game

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Beautiful summer weather means baseball season, and today Eyewitness News is checking out the little league games and finding out how they are staying cool.

Shelton is taking on Southington South at Recreation Park Friday evening.

It’s the big championship game for these little leaguers.

They are ready to play, and their coaches are making sure they are staying cool and hydrated.

“I know a lot of the coaches have been bringing coolers with plenty of water we also have water in our concession stand for the umpires and the kids and just give them breaks when they need it,” said Michael Nelson, President of Southington South Little League.

