Security concerns raised after congressman attacked at campaign event

(WFSB) - An attack on a congressman has raised safety concerns.

Thursday night near Rochester, New York, a Republican campaigning for governor was on a stage when a man lunged towards him with a weapon.

Eyewitness News talked to the gubernatorial candidates in Connecticut about how they feel about security.

Governor Ned Lamont is running for re-election.

He has an advantage: he has security pretty much all the time.

His Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski doesn’t.

At first it looked like any other campaign event, but that quickly changed.

Lee Zeldin, a Republican Congressman who is also running for New York governor, was attacked when a man from the crowd jumped onto the stage during his speech.

Witnesses said the suspect reached into his pocket and pulled out what appeared to be a knife or a razor blade and lunged at the congressman.

Zeldin was able to block the man and he was tackled to the ground.

What happened could happen to just about any candidate.

“I am fortunate to have security, but I am more fortunate that I am here in Connecticut. I do believe the temperatures are a little lower here when it comes to that extreme behavior and thank god for it,” said Lamont.

When Lamont is at press conferences and other public events, he has security.

It’s a perk of the job.

But Stefanowski does not travel with a security detail.

“It’s a tragedy any time violence enters the equation. I’m relieved Representative Zeldin is safe,” Stefanowski said.

“One of the things I love about campaigning is being out among people and getting direct input. I’d like to keep it that way unless at some point law enforcement thought security was necessary,” said Stefanowski when asked if whether he may decide to have security because of the incident.

Campaign season is in full swing in Connecticut and there are many candidates having public events.

The attack in New York is just another reminder that bad things can happen.

