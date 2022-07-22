Shots fired near vigil in Waterbury

Great Day CT
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Shots were fired near a vigil that happened in Waterbury on Thursday night, according to a report to police.

Waterbury police said it happened at the Pine Grove Cemetery on Meriden Road just before 9:15 p.m.

Officers said they found evidence of shots fired in the area; however, there were no victims or injured parties.

Several people had gathered in the area for the vigil when the shots were fired from a passing vehicle, the report said. The suspects fled the area.

Police said incident remained under investigation and there was no further information available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the the police department’s detective bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

