Silver Alerts issued for missing child and mother from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Silver Alerts were issued for a missing 6-month-old and his 16-year-old mother out of New Haven.

Police said they have been missing since Thursday.

Lamarian Sanders is about 2 feet tall and weighs 12 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Qaahliyah Sanders, 16, is about 5′ 2″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Lamarian is with Qaahliyah.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6316.

