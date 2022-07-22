SOMETHING’S COOKING: Popover Bistro & Bakery

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - If you are looking to shake things up the next time you go out for breakfast or lunch, you may want to pop over to a fantastic popover restaurant.

Pam Paydos’s restaurant, Popover Bistro and Bakery in Simsbury, serves breakfast and lunch all day and has an extensive menu.

Customers come from all over for their popovers which are easy to eat but difficult to describe!

“It’s almost a soufflé because it rises the way a soufflé rises. It’s made with flour, butter, eggs, and milk,” said Pam.

Pam packs her popovers with all sorts of goodies.

Her turkey club pop is the top selling lunch option. If you go for breakfast, try the veggie pop or the protein pop featuring bacon, sausage, caramelized onions, and mushrooms!

Simsbury Selectman Chris Peterson pops in regularly for coffee and scones. He loves the food but he also admires the way pam popped back up after her restaurant was impacted by the pandemic.

“Pam was one of those business owners at the forefront of being innovative and creative in trying to deliver to her clients,” said Peterson.

Pam even transformed popover into a bodega at the height of the Covid craziness.

“We pivoted so much I felt like a ballerina. It was crazy,” said Pam.

She credits Simsbury for having her back and is now passionate about supporting and promoting other local small businesses, including other restaurants.

“I think it’s important because if we are all successful in town we just bring more people in. Even though there’s several breakfast options out here, if we are all doing well, we become a destination,” said Pam.

