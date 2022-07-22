Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Vernon Police investigate fatal construction accident

Vernon Police investigate fatal construction accident
Vernon Police investigate fatal construction accident(WFSB staff)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department and the Vernon Fire Department responded to a trench collapse in a new housing development off of Bolton Branch Road in Vernon.

A male construction worker in his 50′s, working for Botticello Inc, became trapped inside a trench when the dirt collapsed on him, according to police.

Emergency personnel and construction workers were able to free the man from the trench and provide medical aid.

The male was transported to Manchester Hospital by ambulance where he later died due to his injuries.

Vernon Police Detectives along with investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the accident.

The name of the man that died is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Security concerns after candidate attacked while campaigning
Security concerns raised after congressman attacked at campaign event
Popover Bistro and Bakery
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Popover Bistro & Bakery
Little Leaguers stay cool during heat wave
Little leaguers staying cool and hydrated in championship game
Aquarium keeping animals cool during heat wave
Mystic Aquarium keeping animals cool