Vernon Police investigate fatal construction accident

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department and the Vernon Fire Department responded to a trench collapse in a new housing development off of Bolton Branch Road in Vernon.

A male construction worker in his 50′s, working for Botticello Inc, became trapped inside a trench when the dirt collapsed on him, according to police.

Emergency personnel and construction workers were able to free the man from the trench and provide medical aid.

The male was transported to Manchester Hospital by ambulance where he later died due to his injuries.

Vernon Police Detectives along with investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the accident.

The name of the man that died is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.