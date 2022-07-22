Ways to keep pets cool during heat wave

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - As we continue to deal with our summer’s first heat wave, so are our pets.

The weather has been putting our pets in potentially dangerous situations.

Yes, the animal control officer in town said they have received calls for pets being left out in the heat, and some even being left in cars.

It wasn’t even the hottest part of the day when Eyewitness News met up with Animal Control Officer Roslyn Nenninger.

The pavement was already scorching hot.

Her car nearby was like a sauna.

“At 127, 128 degrees inside the motor vehicle, and again we’re not even at the high part of the day,” said Nenninger.

Nenninger said when it’s this hot, we should just leave our pets home in air conditioning.

Avoid as much heat exposure as you can.

If you do bring them outside, give them some water and make sure there’s shade.

The most important thing is if the heat’s bothering you, it’s bothering them.

“You don’t want to do it, they don’t want to do it. They can’t tell you they don’t want to do it, you need to be their voice, their representative at this point in time,” said Nenninger.

Doctor Judy Wotten has been helping animals at the Wolcott Veterinary Clinic for around 16 years.

She said our pets are just as susceptible to things like heat exhaustion and stroke.

Wotten said a warning sign to keep in mind is your pet’s breathing.

“If it’s getting really excessive, or you’re noticing they’re having difficulty breathing, they start to get more lethargic. they’re not really doing what they usually do or paying attention to you,” said Wotten.

For the rest of this heat wave and the summer in general, try to keep your pets cool.

“Something like a pool, being under shade, that, that makes all the difference,” Wotten said. “Right, right, finding, y’know, like a lake or a stream or anything to cool them down.”

In a law just signed by the governor this year, pet owners can be penalized if they leave their pets outside unattended or tied to something for more than 15 minutes while we’re under something like a heat advisory.

