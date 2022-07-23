2 CT Transit workers, firefighter taken to hospital following electric bus fire

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Two transit workers and a firefighter were transported to the hospital following an electric bus fire in Hamden.

Firefighters were called to the CT Transit Bus Depot on State Street on reports of a bus fire.

The bus was electric which posed a problem to the responding firefighters.

“Lithium-ion battery fires are difficult to extinguish due to the thermal chemical process that produces great heat and continually reignites,” says the Hamden Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The two transit workers were transported as a precaution from the exposure, and the firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion.

Officials say the Fire Marshal is investigating this fire.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.