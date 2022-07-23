An attempted robbery at a Gulf gas station leads to a victim shot

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hamden Police Officers responded to the parking lot of the Gulf Express gas station, 144 Arch Street, on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers located a 28-year-old Hamden man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

The victim was inside his car in the parking lot and was approached by two suspects who attempted to rob him.

One of the suspects shot the victim during the robbery.

The victim, who has a CT pistol permit and was armed, returned fire at the suspects.

Both suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The shooting victim was treated at the scene by Hamden Fire Rescue and transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time if the suspects were injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gabriel Garcia at 203-230-4051 or ggarcia@hamdenpd.com. Callers may remain anonymous.

