Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

An attempted robbery at a Gulf gas station leads to a victim shot

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hamden Police Officers responded to the parking lot of the Gulf Express gas station, 144 Arch Street, on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers located a 28-year-old Hamden man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

The victim was inside his car in the parking lot and was approached by two suspects who attempted to rob him.

One of the suspects shot the victim during the robbery.

The victim, who has a CT pistol permit and was armed, returned fire at the suspects.

Both suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The shooting victim was treated at the scene by Hamden Fire Rescue and transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time if the suspects were injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gabriel Garcia at 203-230-4051 or ggarcia@hamdenpd.com. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WFSB File
Hartford Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting
West Hartford Police Cruiser.
A man has been detained after having a stand off with West Hartford Police for 6 hours
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Vernon Fire Marshal’s office and Vernon PD.
Vernon Volunteer Fire Department responded to several serious incidents across town
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast