Bridgeport Fire Department respond to a fire on Soundview Avenue

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 4pm this afternoon, Bridgeport Fire Department responded and discovered a fire at 77 Soundview Avenue in a single family dwelling.

The fire was located on the second floor and no injuries were reported.

One dog received oxygen after being removed from the dwelling.

The fire is currently under investigation, according to the Bridgeport Fire Department.

