DUI crash into guardrail causes multiple accidents on 91-N in Middletown, one involving an ambulance

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - State Troopers responded to 91 North in the area of exit 20 for a motor vehicle into a guardrail.

Linda Pernal of Hamden was traveling on I-91 northbound approximately one half mile prior to exit 20 in Middletown, according to State Police.

She drove off the left shoulder and collided with the metal beam guide rail and then drove off the right shoulder and collided with another metal beam guide rail.

Her vehicle then came to an uncontrolled final rest in the right shoulder.

Pernal was assisted out of the vehicle by a good Samaritan and sat on the metal beam guide rail. She then fell off the guide rail and fell down the embankment.

Pernal sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Through the course of the investigation it was determined that Pernal was under the influence of drugs. Suspected drugs were also located inside her vehicle.

Pernal was found at fault for the collision, taken into custody, and charged in violation of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to maintain proper lane, operating under the influence, and illegal possession.

While the ambulance was arriving on scene, it was struck on the rear driver side.

One of the vehicles involved in that crash subsequently struck another vehicle while being moved from its initial crash.

All the occupants of the ambulance were transported by another ambulance for reported injuries.

The driver who hit the ambulance was issued an infraction for traveling too close resulting in an accident.

The highway was closed for several minutes due to the collision.

