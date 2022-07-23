Great Day CT
East Hartford has extended pool hours to help residents beat the heat

According to East Hartford Parks and Recreation, to help residents stay cool, pool hours for Terry, Martin and Lord pools will now be from 1pm to 7pm
By Lezla Gooden
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The  summer heat is not letting up and people are taking advantage of it! So much so that one town has extended it’s pool hours.

According to East Hartford Parks and Recreation, to help residents stay cool, pool hours for Terry, Martin and Lord pools will now be from 1pm to 7pm this weekend.

“That’s good. I wish they would keep it open till 8 at night because, you know, the people are so hot out there especially at night time. I think they should keep it open,” said Cosme Curzado of East Hartford.

“It’s crazy and I’m excited and especially enjoying it with friends. We are just enjoying the water, enjoy just being outside for once because of Covid and everything,” said Brian Lutiano of East Hartford.

