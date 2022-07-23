Hartford Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police Patrol Officers responded to the area of 393 Franklin Avenue on a citizen call of hearing shots fired.

Officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound inside of 393 Franklin Avenue, according to police.

The victim was immediately transported to an area hospital.

His condition is listed as critical but stable at this time.

It is unknown at this time what incident occurred leading up to the shots fired.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)

