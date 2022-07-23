Man shot multiple times on Main Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning.

A citizen reported that a person was shot outside of the building around 9:00 am on Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened on 345 Main Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Hartford Police Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477)

