Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Multiple state parks reach capacity, close

Generic beach strand
Generic beach strand(WECT)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks are closed after their parking lots were filled to capacity.

Residents are trying to find a way to beat the heat by spending time by the water.

For the latest weather from Channel 3: https://www.wfsb.com/page/technical-discussion/

Below is a list of parks that have already closed because their parking lots reached capacity:

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
  • Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
  • Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
  • Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
  • Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme
  • Satan’s Kingdom State Park, New Hartford
  • Scantic River State Park, Enfield
  • Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WFSB File
Man shot multiple times on Main Street in Hartford
Vernon Police, OSHA investigate fatal construction accident
Vernon Police, OSHA investigate fatal construction accident
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Alert for the weekend - WFSB
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Heat advisory re-issued for the entire state this weekend