Multiple state parks reach capacity, close

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks are closed after their parking lots were filled to capacity.

Residents are trying to find a way to beat the heat by spending time by the water.

Below is a list of parks that have already closed because their parking lots reached capacity:

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Gardner Lake State Park, Salem

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme

Satan’s Kingdom State Park, New Hartford

Scantic River State Park, Enfield

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

