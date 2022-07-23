Multiple state parks reach capacity, close
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks are closed after their parking lots were filled to capacity.
Residents are trying to find a way to beat the heat by spending time by the water.
Below is a list of parks that have already closed because their parking lots reached capacity:
- Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
- Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
- Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
- Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
- Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme
- Satan’s Kingdom State Park, New Hartford
- Scantic River State Park, Enfield
- Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
