Vernon Volunteer Fire Department responded to several serious incidents across town

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - This morning, crews handled two car motor vehicle accidents, one of which involved a rolled over vehicle on Interstate 84 near Exit 65. Several patients were transported to local hospitals.

Less than an hour later, units handled a hazardous materials incident at Florence Mills Apartments involving improperly mixed cleaning chemicals.

Occupants were treated at the scene and released. Crews removed the container and established a safe atmosphere via ventilation, according to the Fire Department.

This afternoon, crews were dispatched to the area of Bolton Branch Rd in the new Laurelwood Farms sub division construction area for a trench rescue.

A construction worker was caught in a collapse of material. Despite resuscitative efforts, the patient succumbed to their injuries.

Vernon Police Detectives along with investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the accident.

While crews cleared the trench rescue incident, several 911 calls rang in reporting a structure fire on Green Rd off of Hartford Turnpike. Engine 441 responded to find a single family residence with smoke and fire showing.

Vernon Volunteer Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, keeping it to the front porch and dining room area of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Vernon Fire Marshal’s office and Vernon PD.

