A man has been detained after having a stand off with West Hartford Police for 8 hours

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford Police Department responded to the area of Hillcrest Ave on a report of possible projectiles entering an apartment and causing wall damage.

No injuries were reported.

Officers attempted make contact with the resident of the neighboring apartment at 161 Hillcrest Ave.

The resident barricaded themselves in their apartment and refused to speak with police, according to police.

In an effort to safely resolve the situation and prevent any harm to the residents in the area, Hillcrest Avenue between Stevens Street and Abbotsford Avenue is currently closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic until this situation is resolved, according to police.

Officers have entered the apartment and the suspect has been detained.

This continues to be an on-going investigation at this time.

