8 individuals arrested for weapons and drug charges after Bridgeport Police investigation
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - After continued gun violence in the area of Park Avenue and Vine Street, the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division conducted a criminal investigation at the Scotch Bonnett Studio located at 22 Vine Street.
Narcotics and Vice Officers were able to secure a search warrant for the business, its gated parking area, and all motor vehicles within the parking area where narcotics and marijuana transactions were occurring.
As a result of this warrant service 8 individuals were placed under arrest, 2 vehicles, 15.68 pounds of marijuana, over $2000 in cash, and 3 semi-automatic handguns were seized.
The arrests and charges are as follows:
- 55-year-old Orville Brown of Bridgeport is charged with: possession WITS hallucinogen.
- 55-year-old Andrew South of Bridgeport is charged with: possession WITS hallucinogen.
- 47-year-old George John of Bridgeport is charged with: criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, carrying a pistol without a permit, and interfering with a police officer.
- 44-year-old Courtney Campbell of Stratford is charged with conspiracy to possess 1 kg. or more of cannabis and interfering with a police officer.
- 41-year-old Kirk Robinson of Milford was charged with possession with intent to sell hallucinogen and operation of a drug factory.
- 39-year-old Valmore Bennett of Bridgeport is charged with illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle.
- 36-year-old Eibisay Rosario of New Haven is charged with possession with intent to sell 1 kg. or more of cannabis.
- 28-year-old Delroy Westney of Bridgeport is charged with illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, possession with intent to sell hallucinogen, an operation of a drug factory.
