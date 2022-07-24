Covid variant specific vaccines could come as soon as this fall, if approved by the FDA.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The team at Yale University, alongside Pfizer and Moderna, have been developing a variant specific vaccine for the past year.

Channel 3 was able to speak with experts to understand how this could change the fight against Covid.

“If we can develop a variant specific vaccine, which means we design the vaccine based on the sequence of the variants, and test and see if these vaccines work better for the variants,” said Dr. Sidi Chen, Assistant Professor at Yale University Department of Genetics, Systems Biology Institute.

This new vaccine has been in the works since last October when omicron became the most contagious.

The vaccine is called Omnivax.

Yale scientists share that their research shows the new vaccine gave higher protection against omicron.

“The study has a long way to go, and simultaneously Pfizer and Moderna and others are already in the clinical stage and re-running trials all over the world, including Yale,” said Dr. Chen.

Yale’s team tells us that this new variant specific vaccine could change the fight against this deadly pandemic.

“We have a scenario where it’s like seasonal flu vaccines, you adjust the composition of the vaccine so that it matches what’s circulating in that season,” Said Dr. Chen.

Some residents had this to say about the possibility of receiving multiple variants specific vaccines.

“Since I am a teacher and will be going back to school in the fall, if it’s definite something that is still being a real big issue in the school system, I would def think about getting it,” said Dina ford of Middletown

“I haven’t had any issues with the vaccines, or the two boosters I had, so I see no reason why not to take additional ones,” said Steven Hechimovich of Clinton.

