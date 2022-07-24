Great Day CT
A golf cart accident in North Canaan sends a 3 year old to the hospital after being ejected

Golf cart
Golf cart (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 4:30pm today, Troop B Troopers were dispatched to Lone Oaks Campground for a private property accident.

The operator and two juveniles were in a golf cart travelling on a dirt road when the operator lost control, causing both juveniles to be ejected.

Both juveniles were conscious and alert on scene with non life threatening injuries, according to State Police.

One of the juveniles was transported to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar, and the other juvenile was transported by EMS to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for minor scrapes.

