Hartford Police investigate double non-fatal shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police Patrol Officers responded the area of 467 Wethersfield Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival evidence of a shooting was located, according to police.

Minutes later, two victims arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both gunshot victims are listed in stable condition and their injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

