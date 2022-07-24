Peoples Party Project protest SCOTUS’ decision on Roe V. Wade in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A group of attorneys and law students gathered in Hartford on Sunday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The People’s Party Project is a group of attorney’s ad students who are committed to fighting against courts that advance certain religious interests over others.

They believe that is the case when it comes to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“We don’t have the time to really dig down and do these long-term reforms. We need change now,” says Steve Kennedy a member of the People’s Party Project.

The People’s Party is not just a Connecticut organization. Several groups have begun forming around the country since 2018.

In Connecticut, UConn has the largest chapter of law students and attorneys. Yale is trying to start their own People’s Party Project in the fall, and Steve says they’re trying to get Quinnipiac to start one as well.

While Sunday’s rally was relatively small, their message was clear. They are pro-choice and they are pushing the Supreme Court to expand.

Liz Gustafon, the State Director of Pro Choice CT says she believes Connecticut should do more too.

“Just because it’s legal here doesn’t mean it’s accessible. Anything that we could do to address those barriers within our state is key,” says Gustafon.

