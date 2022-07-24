A silver alert has been issued for a 29 year old man out of Montville
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing adult, Brian Oettinger.
Brian is a 29 year old male with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He is 5′10″ and 150lbs.
Police say Brian may be operating a black 2014 Toyota Tacoma.
He has been missing from Montville since Friday.
If located, please contact Connecticut State Police, Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500.
