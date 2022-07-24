A silver alert has been issued for a 29 year old man out of Montville

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing adult, Brian Oettinger.

Brian is a 29 year old male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is 5′10″ and 150lbs.

Police say Brian may be operating a black 2014 Toyota Tacoma.

He has been missing from Montville since Friday.

If located, please contact Connecticut State Police, Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500.

