Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

A silver alert has been issued for a 29 year old man out of Montville

Brian is a 29 year old male with brown hair and hazel eyes
Brian is a 29 year old male with brown hair and hazel eyes(Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing adult, Brian Oettinger.

Brian is a 29 year old male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is 5′10″ and 150lbs.

Police say Brian may be operating a black 2014 Toyota Tacoma.

He has been missing from Montville since Friday.

If located, please contact Connecticut State Police, Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WFSB File
Hartford Police investigate double non-fatal shooting
Golf cart (WBAY file photo)
A golf cart accident in North Canaan sends a 3 year old to the hospital after being ejected
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Wrong way driver on I-95 S in Bridgeport causes fatal accident
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Bridgeport Fire Department respond to a fire on Soundview Avenue