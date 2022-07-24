Great Day CT
Seven Conn. state parks close

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks closed on Sunday.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), six state parks closed because their parking lots reached capacity.

The following is a list of Connecticut parks that are currently closed:

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
  • Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
  • Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
  • Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
  • Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
  • Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield
  • Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

