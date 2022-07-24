Seven Conn. state parks close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks closed on Sunday.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), six state parks closed because their parking lots reached capacity.

The following is a list of Connecticut parks that are currently closed:

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Gardner Lake State Park, Salem

Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam

Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

