Seven Conn. state parks close
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks closed on Sunday.
According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), six state parks closed because their parking lots reached capacity.
The following is a list of Connecticut parks that are currently closed:
- Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
- Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
- Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
- Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
- Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
- Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield
- Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
