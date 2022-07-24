State Police combat illegal street racing, destruction of property

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police say they are cracking down on illegal street racing and destructive behavior in commuter lots.

Troop E and the North Stonington Trooper’s Office worked together to combat these types of meetups head-on Saturday night.

Officials with Troop E say they have received several complaints of reckless behavior at local commuter lots. State police say this behavior includes littering, under-age drinking, destruction of property, reckless driving, and noise disturbances.

According to state police, roughly 75 vehicles and 100 people show up to these types of destructive events.

On Saturday, Troopers showed up at these meetups and intervened, taking law enforcement action.

According to police four vehicles were towed, five infractions were issued, six misdemeanors were given, and two arrests were made.

Police say anyone who wasn’t given this type of punishment was warned of police enforcement in the future.

Destroyed Road (Connecticut State Police)

