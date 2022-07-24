Wrong way driver on I-95 S in Bridgeport causes fatal accident

Great Day CT
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 1am, Troop G Troopers responded to a two car motor vehicle accident involving a Jeep and Saturn.

Upon arrival, Troopers discovered that a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with New York registration, was at an uncontrolled final rest on it’s passenger side in the median.

A 2009 Saturn Ion, with Massachusetts registration, was at an uncontrolled final rest in the right center of five travel lanes.

According to State Police, the Jeep, operated by a Frantz Kuma, had been traveling southbound in the left lane when it was struck by the Saturn which had been traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

After the impact, the Jeep rolled over into the median.

Kuma was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital for minor injuries.

The operator of the Saturn, Tomas Oliva Castaneda, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger in the Saturn, Danilo Mazariegos, was also transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

Mazariegos was later pronounced deceased at Bridgeport Hospital.

This case is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Rodriguez #828 at Ryan.Rodriguez@ct.gov.

