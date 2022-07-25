Armed security guards in school up for debate in East Hampton
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WFSB) - It feels like majority of parents support having armed security officers in schools.
But it’s still a new idea for some districts. The ones that have approved it for the fall believe if it makes the kids safer- we need to do it now.
Having armed officers can cut down on response time if there is an emergency.
It’s a decision East Hampton could be closer to making after tonight, when the district will hold a meeting with parents to get their opinion.
Officials in other districts who have voted no, have questioned if bringing guns into schools in any capacity is a smart decision.
But just in the last couple of months- districts have said it’s time.
The regional district in Lyme and Old Lyme voted to have their security guards start carrying guns as did Montville and Putnam.
In New Milford - They’re ready to add three more armed officers to their security squad.
Again parents in East Hampton will get a chance to let the board know what they think about this.
Tonight’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at town hall. A survey on hiring armed officers will also be sent out to parents.
