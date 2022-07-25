Best school systems in America: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the second best school system in America, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its report on 2022′s States with the Best & Worst School Systems.

Researchers for WalletHub said they compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 measures of quality and safety. The measures included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rate and median standardized test scores, among other metrics.

Here’s how Connecticut’s metrics ranked, which contributed to its overall rank:

12th in math test scores

3rd in reading test scores

5th in pupil-teacher ratio

1st in median ACT score

12th in percentage of licensed/certified public K–12 teachers

11th in dropout rate

18th in bullying incidence rate

16th in percentage of threatened/injured high school students

1st in existence of digital learning plan

The only state that scored ahead of Connecticut was Massachusetts. New Jersey rounded out the top three.

The worst states on the list were Louisiana, Alaska, and New Mexico.

