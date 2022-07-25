Great Day CT
Best school systems in America: Where CT ranks

WalletHub ranked the best and worst school systems in America.
WalletHub ranked the best and worst school systems in America.(WalletHub)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the second best school system in America, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its report on 2022′s States with the Best & Worst School Systems.

Researchers for WalletHub said they compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 measures of quality and safety. The measures included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rate and median standardized test scores, among other metrics.

Here’s how Connecticut’s metrics ranked, which contributed to its overall rank:

  • 12th in math test scores
  • 3rd in reading test scores
  • 5th in pupil-teacher ratio
  • 1st in median ACT score
  • 12th in percentage of licensed/certified public K–12 teachers
  • 11th in dropout rate
  • 18th in bullying incidence rate
  • 16th in percentage of threatened/injured high school students
  • 1st in existence of digital learning plan
Source: WalletHub

The only state that scored ahead of Connecticut was Massachusetts. New Jersey rounded out the top three.

The worst states on the list were Louisiana, Alaska, and New Mexico.

Read WalletHub’s full report on its website here.

