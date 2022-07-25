CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Whale breaches, lands on boat near Plymouth, MA

PLYMOUTH, MA (CNN) - A whale breached and landed on the bow of a small boat near a Plymouth, MA beach on Sunday morning.

The breach was caught on camera.

The Town of Plymouth said no one was hurt and there was no major damage to the 19-foot boat.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police said they will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department said boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.

Sometimes, however, a wild animal can just go rogue.

