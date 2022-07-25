Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Wentworth Homemade Ice Cream vs Les’ Dairy Bar

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues.

We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!

Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles.

This week it’s between Wentworth Homemade Ice Cream in Hamden and Les’ Dairy Bar in Meriden.

The Channel 3 Ice Cream Social went to Hamden to check out Wentworth Homemade Ice Cream, and it did not disappoint.

“We’ve been coming to Wentworth’s for 15, 18 years? Because we like to exercise along the Farmington canal way, so when we bike we come off the path, get ice cream, get back on, probably defeats the purpose of exercising but we love it, it’s our best kept secret. We will fight anybody who tells us Wentworth’s is not the best,” said Stephanie and Nicole Bregman.

“It’s been really busy because we’re having a heat wave, and yeah, we make a lot of ice cream. Every day. Everything we make fresh, every day,” said Michele Montano, Production Manager.

“The unique flavors. They’re nothing like any other ice cream shop. Yeah, and they complement each other really well, it has a really nice mouth feel too,” said Stephanie and Nicole.

“You definitely need to taste the chocolate mousse, you need to taste the coconut mounds, and chocolate salted caramel Oreo,” Michele said.

“That’s the reason I made the decision to buy it, it was just, the name Wentworth, everybody knows. It’s the best ice cream,” said Kevin Neal, the owner.

Meriden might be known for the steamed cheeseburger, but our ice cream social brought us to Les’ Dairy Bar, a place that will cool you off on a steamy day.

Since 1952 Meriden’s Les’ Dairy Bar has been filling sweet-tooths and now it’s run by sweethearts Francis and Amanda Hamilton.

“My dad would take me here as a kid,” said Francis.

Soon Francis will be a dad of two.

The pair made an unexpected move from New York City to the Silver City.

“COVID kinda brought our lives to a standstill we thought we would live with our in-laws for two weeks while everything blew over and two years later, we own a house and we own this ice cream shop,” said Amanda. “The weirdest wildest thing is, I haven’t wanted ice cream I almost cry about it, I must be the only pregnant woman in the world who owns an ice cream shop and I’m not craving ice cream.”

“Although I never expected myself to be here or for us to be running this place at this point in our lives. It’s such a blessing,” said Francis.

“Ours is real ice cream. It is just served out of machines and a little bit of a higher temperature than hard ice cream,” Amanda said. “Our best seller is probably our parfaits and the vegan peanut butter jelly parfait.”

It’s tasty. It’s rich it’s thick and it’s actually really good,” said Aliyah Cummings, of Meriden.

