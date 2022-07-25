Deck fire extends into house in Westport

WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - A fire in Westport that started on a deck worked its way into the wall of a home.

The Westport Fire Department said its crews were dispatched around 1:25 a.m. on Monday to a report of a structure fire on Island Way.

Firefighters said the initial dispatch was four engines, one rescue company and the shift commander. A mutual aid truck company from Norwalk also responded.

They reported an exterior deck fire on the 2nd floor with extension into the wall and mechanical room of the house.

A hose line was deployed from one of the engines and the fire was quickly extinguished, firefighters said.

Other crews provided salvage, overhaul and ventilation.

The fire was contained to the area of origin and remained under investigated by the Westport fire marshal’s office.

Westport police and EMS helped on scene along with Norwalk firefighters.

Crews said they cleared the scene at 3:30 a.m.

