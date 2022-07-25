DOT workers, general contractors contend with extreme heat, humidity

SALEM, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Department of Transportation workers and general contractors have had to contend with extreme heat and humidity this summer as they fixed up the roads.

Not only were they working hard, but they had to deal with the heat and stickiness for hours.

Justin McEacharn and Jordan Mastroianni said they are crack sealers who were contracted by the state DOT to fill cracks on the highways.

“We’ll be tired at the end of the day,” they told Channel 3.

Their office on Monday was Route 11 south in Salem.

They fixed up the fast lane near exit 4.

It was hot, humid, and sticky. That meant plenty of water breaks.

“[A] lot of water, lot of Gatorade and stuff like that,” Mastroianni said. “You have to stay hydrated.”

What can make the job unbearable is the combination of the weather and the tools to do the job.

McEacharn heated up the cracks and got the moisture out, then Mastroianni filled them with hot rubber.

“Once that sun’s beating on you, you try to stay behind shade and drink us much water as you can,” McEacharn said.

Channel 3 brought its temperature gun to see how hot the material was. It recorded 188 degrees on the ground.

Mastroianni showed his numbers. He had nearly 300 degrees inside the rubber machine.

The good news was there was some cloud cover on Monday for the guys. When the sun comes out and they start laying the asphalt, however, then it becomes be even more brutal.

While it may be hard to stay cool, they stayed positive.

They compared it to exercising all day long.

They said they started their season in April and shed some pounds since then.

“A lot better than working in 3 feet of snow,” Mastroianni said. “So, I’m ok with it.”

