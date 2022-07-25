Great Day CT
Double shooting in Hartford under investigation

Hartford police said a double shooting happened just before midnight Sunday on Seyms Street.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A double shooting is under investigation by police in Hartford.

They said it happened just before midnight Sunday on Seyms Street.

Few details were released as of Monday morning.

When Channel 3 first arrived on scene around 3 a.m., police were canvassing the area of a three-block radius. They had Lozada Park taped off, which indicated a large-area crime scene.

According to Hartford police, the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. on Sunday.

They said they were first made aware of the incident on Seyms Street thanks to a Shot-Spotter system notification.

When they arrived shortly afterward, they found a male in his 30s who was conscious and alert. They said he had been shot multiple times.

Moments later, a second victim, a male in his 40s who was also alert and conscious, arrived at an area hospital to seek treatment for gunshot wounds.

There was no word on how the incident escalated and unfolded, or how many more people could possibly be involved.

Police asked for anyone with information about the double shooting to immediately call them.

