Farmington summer camp celebrates 75 years, welcomes back an original camper

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Winding Trails Summer Day Camp in Farmington is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

To honor that milestone, one of its original campers from 1947 stopped by on Monday to say hello and reminisce.

Roz Terrwilleger, Winding Trails summer camper ‘47, said she has fond childhood memories from the place.

“Swimming of course!” Terrwilleger said. “[Of] course the lake wasn’t here. We had to swim in this pond. In the morning, we had lessons, and in the afternoon, we had free swim and that was great!”

With so many activities, new faces, and traditions Terrwilleger, who is 82, said she made some lifelong friends back in her day.

“My best friend now lives in California, but I’ve always come with her,” she said. “We still keep in touch!”

Camp director Keith Garbart said that’s exactly why the staff works hard to provide an experience that truly lets the kids be kids.

“To have someone who was here in 1947 as a part of the first camp experience just continues that legacy of I think the excellence we have here at Winding Trails,” Garbart said. “Just for the kids to see and the staff to see that this truly is a special place.”

After a warm summer camp welcome, and a question-and-answer session with Terrwilleger about what has changed and what has stayed the same, it was safe to say that everyone there was a happy camper.

“I just loved it,” Terrwilleger said. “I mean, I had a couple girlfriends that came with me, and we had a wonderful time.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.