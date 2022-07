CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - This afternoon, the Cheshire Fire Department was dispatched and responded to Cornwall Avenue for a reported fire in the garage.

Crews arrived to find a large detached garage/ workshop well involved in fire.

Crews utilized 3 hose lines to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Cheshire Fire Department)

