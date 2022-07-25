Great Day CT
Man arrested after shots fired through wall into West Hartford home

Richard Budnick.
Richard Budnick.(West Hartford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A West Hartford man is facing charges after shots were fired into a home Friday.

Police said the incident happened on Hillcrest Avenue.

Bullets were fired through the wall of one home and into another, said police.

Nobody was injured.

Police said Richard Budnick, 34, of West Hartford, was arrested in the incident.

He barricaded himself inside an apartment for several hours, said police.

Budnick is charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment second-degree, and criminal mischief third-degree.

He was held on a $20,000 bond and is due in Hartford court on July 26.

