Man killed in late night Stafford crash

STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man died in a late night crash in Stafford.

State police said Luis Enrique Aguilar-Ceron, 40, of Canterbury, drove south on Furnace Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The reason Aguilar-Ceron lost control remained under investigation as of Monday morning.

Troopers said Aguilar-Ceron skidded off the roadway into a right shoulder and grassy area where he hit two poles.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police at 860-896-3200.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.