Middletown firefighters deal with weather-related excessive heat while battling attic fire

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - An attic fire in a home in Middletown was raised to a second alarm due to excessive heat from the weather.

Middletown firefighters said they were called around 12:35 a.m. on Monday to a fire at 330 Old Mill Rd.

The first arriving crew reported fire coming from a gable vent on the front of the residence.

All residents were reported out of the home, crews said.

Engine companies began offensive operations as the truck company went to the roof and made two ventilation holes.

“The second alarm was struck due to the excessive heat we’ve been experiencing and to keep our firefighters safe,” the City of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 said.

The fire was contained to the attic space.

There were no injuries to any of the residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.