Rep. DeLauro calls out FDA over baby formula shortage

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – With an ongoing baby formula shortage dragging on, one of Connecticut’s U.S. representatives called on federal officials to do more to help parents.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro spoke out on Monday during a virtual news conference.

DeLauro’s message to the Food and Drug Administration mentioned how food safety was a “second class citizen” to the agency.

“Between an inadequate response to recalls a failure to do outbreak prevention and proposed rules and regulations, the FDA program has struggled with its rule to protect consumers,” she said.

DeLauro recently introduced a Food Safety Administration Act.

This legislation would establish a Food Safety Administration, a single food safety agency, responsible for keeping the food Americans consume safe.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

