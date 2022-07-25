Undercover drug operations net 4 arrests in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Drug operations that spanned two months in downtown Middletown led to the arrests of four men.

Police said they arrested 46-year-old Kaseem Harris of Middletown, 36-year-old Michael Rosado of New Britain, 50-year-old Edward Baptista of Middletown, and 26-year-old Kenneth Hofler of Middletown.

The narcotics and quality of life operations were conducted during the months of June and July in the Main Street area of the city.

As a result of the four arrests, detectives said they seized crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and fentanyl as well as a large amount of U.S. currency.

The arrests resulted in charges that included possession of controlled substances with intent to sell, interfering with an officer, sale of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.

All of the suspects were presented in court for arraignments.

Police said investigations and operations into Main Street area quality of life issues remained ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.